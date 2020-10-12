New Orleans to give update on coronavirus restrictions at 10 a.m.

Earlier this week, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell to warn that more restrictions could be put in place if coronavirus cases continue to spike.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Health Department director Dr. Jennifer Avegno is set to brief the media on “COVID-19 restrictions” on Thursday morning.

An advisory to media outlets offered little details about what Avegno would address in her data presentation. However, earlier this week, Avegno joined New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell to warn that more restrictions could be put in place if coronavirus cases continue to spike.

“Our cases are on the rise! We have ONE week to get them down or NOLA will have to issue more restrictions to #slowthespread,” Cantrell wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Although the 7-day average for new cases has declined since earlier in the week, the average positive test rate has continued to climb. In addition, hospital beds in use in Region 1 remain at a critical level.

The 7-day average of new cases in Orleans Parish is at 124 new cases per day, a decline from 169 on Monday. In that same time, the average for positive test rate has risen from 3.6% to 4.2%. As the positive test rate increases, the city says it’s hard to know how fast COVID is spreading in the community and there is a high risk of being surprised by a wave of disease.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and it will be live-streamed on WWLTV.com.

