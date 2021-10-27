New Orleans to lift mask mandate Friday ahead of Halloween weekend

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the mask mandate would be suspended on Oct. 29, just ahead of Halloween weekend.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans' mask mandate will end Friday, city officials announced, days after Louisiana as a whole lifted its mask mandate.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the mask mandate would be suspended on Oct. 29, just ahead of Halloween weekend. Her decision brings the city in line with the lowering of restrictions across Louisiana. That decision was announced by Gov. John Bel Edwards Tuesday.

A mask mandate remains in place for all K-12 schools and healthcare facilities across the state.

Public transportation systems will also continue requiring masks in compliance with federal guidelines.

The end of mask mandates comes as Louisiana has bounced back from the surge associated with the Delta variant of COVID-19, which brought hospitalizations to the highest they had been since the beginning of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations and new cases have been on a declining track for weeks, down to about 10% of their peak levels.

As of Wednesday, the state was reporting 310 hospitalizations. In New Orleans, more than 60% of the population is fully vaccinated and more than 75% of those eligible for the shots have finished their vaccination treatment.

“The indoor mask mandate that was in place over the past several months helped us reduce the surge in cases we saw due to the Delta variant,” said Dr. Jennifer Avegno, the city's health director, in a statement. “Even though the numbers are currently low, we must remind our residents that this pandemic is not over and remains dangerous for all that may come in contact with the virus.”

Despite the end of the city's mask mandate, the New Orleans Health Department is still encouraging residents to wear their masks while inside in public spaces, such as grocery stores and restaurants, especially when social distancing is not possible.

