New Orleans virus rate improves as online classes starting

School officials have said they hope to return to classrooms at some point after Labor Day.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans' top health official says it's too early to know how soon after Labor Day the city's public school students will be able to return to in-person classes.

New Orleans public schools have been opening over the past week with online instruction only amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

City health director Jennifer Avegno said Wednesday the city's infection rate has improved. But she said current positive trends will have to be sustained before restrictions can be eased.

