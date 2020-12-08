x
New Orleans virus rate improves as online classes starting

School officials have said they hope to return to classrooms at some point after Labor Day.
Jackson Square, normally bustling with tourists, is seen deserted in the French Quarter of New Orleans, due to the new coronavirus pandemic, Friday, March 27, 2020. While rich in history and culture, New Orleans is economically poor, and the people here are not necessarily well-positioned to weather this latest storm. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans' top health official says it's too early to know how soon after Labor Day the city's public school students will be able to return to in-person classes.

New Orleans public schools have been opening over the past week with online instruction only amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

School officials have said they hope to return to classrooms at some point after Labor Day.

City health director Jennifer Avegno said Wednesday the city's infection rate has improved. But she said current positive trends will have to be sustained before restrictions can be eased.

