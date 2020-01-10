New Orleans will move to Phase 3.1: Here's what that means

Mayor Cantrell said her priority is keeping the city safe while making progress on reopening New Orleans for business.

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans will begin to move into a multi-tiered Phase 3 of reopening starting on Saturday with plans to loosen more coronavirus restrictions in the coming weeks.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced that Phase 3 will be divided into three different phases itself, with the time between each stage to evaluate the impacts of easing the restrictions.

In Phase 3.1, which will begin on Oct. 3, restaurants and businesses will be allowed to increase capacity and bars will be allowed to sell to-go drinks. There will be also an increase in indoor and outdoor gathering size limits.

Phase 3.2, which according to the city’s announcement could begin as early as Oct. 16, would allow outdoor bar capacity, increased capacity for times and seated events, and increased outdoor gather size limits for sporting events.

Phase 3.3, which could begin as early as Oct. 31, would allow for indoor bar capacity, further increase capacity limits for timed and seated events, and increased indoor and outdoor gathering sizes for crowds.

Cantrell said that the city wants to be deliberate with loosening the coronavirus restrictions while trying to balance public health and economic impacts on the city's businesses. Cantrell said that Phase three is only possible with continued practice of disease control.

The city will be monitoring data for sustained low cases, testing capacity, a positivity rate below 5 percent, and hospital capacity to determine a move to future phases.

Phase 3.1 for New Orleans

Starting October 3, 2020.

Phase 3.1 will allow 75 percent capacity with social distancing for beauty salons, barbershops, nail salons, libraries, museums, zoos, aquariums, office buildings, restaurants, shopping malls, retail stores, tattoo, massage, and esthetician services.

Bars will be allowed to sell to-go drinks from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and package liquor sales in the French Quarter will be limited to 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Gathering sizes of crowds will be limited to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

In #NOLA, #PhaseThree will progress in multiple stages, with time between each stage to evaluate the impacts of easing restrictions. Here's an overview of the stages and potential dates. pic.twitter.com/JZTkvs9fjO — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) October 1, 2020

