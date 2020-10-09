Cantrell: New Orleans will stay in Phase 2 as Louisiana moves to Phase 3

“We will remain in place and we will continue to let data guide us."

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana will move into Phase 3 on Friday, but New Orleans is staying in Phase 2, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Thursday.

New Orleans has lagged behind the rest of the state when it comes to loosening coronavirus restrictions and that will continue as Gov. Edwards begins Phase 3 on Friday.

When asked about the governor’s announcement, Cantrell said she didn't have any information on what that meant for Louisiana, but noted that New Orleans' top priority is getting students back into the classroom.

“No information was given about what Phase 3 will look like for the state of Louisiana, so it’s very difficult for me to respond,” she said. “We will remain in place and we will continue to let data guide us, but where the data has driven us today is to ensure our students are returning to school next week. Our priority is getting our students back in the classroom, getting them there and keeping them there.”

While Edwards has not yet laid out what all of Phase 3 in Louisiana would entail, the White House Phase 3 recovery includes no limits on people returning to work, allows visits to senior facilities and includes limited distancing at restaurants, movie theaters, stadiums and churches.

Bars have been closed statewide for nearly seven weeks. Restaurants are struggling while operating at a reduced capacity.

Many private businesses are following the state's lead to fill offices, and nursing home residents are desperate for even outdoor visits to resume.