New Orleans woman recovering after 2 months in hospital battling COVID-19

Ranata Barrier of New Orleans was on a ventilator for 20 days and lost her voice, movement and more. But she says anyone can get through COVID-19, with faith.

NEW ORLEANS — There have been more than 58,000 COVID-19 cases confirmed across Louisiana. More than 42,000 people have recovered, the state reported Tuesday.

Although the virus has a high recovery rate, that process may not be the same for some.

Ranata Barrier, 60, spent two months at three different hospitals battling the coronavirus. She was in an intensive care unit for five weeks and was on a ventilator for 20 days. She lost her voice, movement, and more from being intubated.

"I couldn't move my hands, I couldn't walk, I couldn't talk," Barrier said.

At one point while intubated, Barrier said her doctors gave her a 24-hour window -- if her heart stopped then, they wouldn't be able to do anything else to try and save her.

Thankfully, that didn't happen, and after weeks on the brink, Barrier's health stabilized and she was eventually discharged. Now, as other COVID-19 patients may regain their strength quickly, she says her road to recovery is far from over.

She said faith is what got her through the fight for her life.

"You can make it through COVID, you just have to have faith. You have to believe that you can make it.," Barrier said.

Barrier went to the emergency room at Ochsner Baptist in New Orleans for respiratory issues in early March, at the start of the outbreak in Louisiana. Doctors diagnosed her with pneumonia and she was sent home.

That night, however, Barrier said she was unable to breathe and called an ambulance. She says she remembers being given oxygen as they headed back to the hospital, but she can't remember anything after that.

She was admitted on March 19 and was then transferred, while on a ventilator, to Ochsner Northshore for intensive care.

She said doctors had to give her a neuromuscular-blocking procedure because her body was trying to fight the intubation that was keeping her alive. She was paralyzed for five days.

Barrier also tore a ligament in her left ankle while bedridden in the ICU. While a patient is intubated, hospital staff have to turn them over multiple times a day, which is when she said the injury happened. She wasn't even realize she was hurt until she was out of intensive care.

Despite it all, Barrier is home now and is receiving rehabilitation through Touro Medical to get her stability and movement. She'll be in a walking boot for another two months.

"I can't walk very far without getting tired," she said. "My fingers stay numb and the tip of my tongue stays numb from the neuroblock."

Still, Barrier's message to anyone else facing a COVID-19 diagnosis: You don't have to be afraid.

Long before this happened, Barrier wrote a book about overcoming obstacles and going through difficult times. It's called "Chosen and made in the Furnace of Afflictions."

"It's to encourage people to keep going through, no matter what they're going through," Barrier said. "You can come out and you just have to know that God chose you and he's going to see you to the end."

This period has inspired her to write a sequel to that book, which she says will carry a similar message: To hold faith through the trials of life.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.