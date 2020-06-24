New York, New Jersey, Connecticut to require visitors from states with high virus rates to quarantine

As of Wednesday, the advisory impacts travelers from Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah and Texas.

WASHINGTON — New York, Connecticut and New Jersey will require visitors from states with high infection rates to quarantine for 14 days, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

“We now have to make sure the rates continue to drop," Cuomo said. “We also have to make sure the virus doesn’t come on a plane again.”

Cuomo announced what was called a “travel advisory” at a briefing jointly via video feeds with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, both fellow Democrats.

The states’ health departments will provide details of how the rule will work, Murphy said.

The announcement comes as summer travel to the states' beaches, parks and other attractions — not to mention New York City — would normally swing into high gear.

Visitors from states over a set infection rate of 10% will have to quarantine, Cuomo said. As of Wednesday, states over the threshold were Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah and Texas.

He stressed the states on the quarantine list can change based on the infection rate and they plan to provide updates daily.

"It's just common sense. It's the spirit of community. If you're in a place that has a high infection rate, we understand that, and we'll help you any way we can, and we've been helpful in reaching out to every state across the nation. But we don't want to see the infection rate increase here after what we've gone through and that's the 14-day quarantine," Cuomo said.