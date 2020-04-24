NEW ORLEANS — Latest Numbers:

1,540 deaths

25,739 total cases

1,727 patients in hospitals

274 patients on ventilators

64 of 64 parishes reporting cases

Total tests conducted under review by state health department

Key Updates:

Governor John Bel Edwards and local leaders are imploring people to wear masks when out in public as the economy inches closer to reopening.

Coronavirus testing sites in the New Orleans area are back open after closing due to severe weather Thursday.

President Trump is expected to sign the latest major federal aid bill that has passed the Senate. It would give most of its $500 billion in aid to replenish the Small Business Association loan program that dried up last week.

Yesterday would have been the start of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. Instead, WWOZ is "Jazz Festing in Place" with a classic lineup.

Gov. Edwards calls on Louisiana to 'mask up' and protect each other

Louisiana leaders want to know if you’re wearing a face covering when you go out and if not – why not.

Thursday Governor John Bel Edwards renewed his request for people to "mask up.”

“It’s like opening a door for somebody,” Edwards said. “It’s being polite. It’s being considerate because when you wear a mask, you’re protecting somebody else and when they wear a mask, they’re protecting you.”

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell took to Twitter telling residents when it comes to a face covering, “don’t leave home without one.”

Plaquemines President Kirk Lepine had a similar request for people living and working in his south Louisiana parish.

“Once you’re out in public and you have that opportunity and you have a mask, please wear it,” Lepine said.

A tiny fraction of La.'s COVID cases are kids - Here's why

As parents across Louisiana look to protect their children from the unknown consequences of coronavirus, health officials point to the low number of positive cases as a strong indicator kids are experiencing much milder symptoms from the disease.

Statewide less than 300 under age 18 have tested positive for COVID-19, only one has died, and medical experts say it’s both a function of the testing and the severity of symptoms kids are experiencing from coronavirus.

With 4 to 5 doctors daily, the clinic sees as many as 300 kids a week and Dr. Lauren Hernandez said she has only seen a handful who she suspected of having the virus.

“We have not seen any COVID positive patients here at our clinic. We have tested a few but they have been negative,” said Hernandez, a pediatrician with a large pediatric clinic in Metairie

Louisiana Deputy State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter said most pediatric clinics and hospitals around the state have only been testing the sickest kids suspected of COVID-19.

People are losing sleep over the coronavirus; Tips for finally getting some rest

Are you having a hard time falling asleep since the coronavirus pandemic started? You’re not alone.

Doctors have noticed that several of their patients are having trouble falling asleep at night.

“I would think it would be pretty normal just talking to my friends,” … said. “People are having some difficulty.”

“I think with what’s going on now, people are becoming more rigid, more anxious. They’re forgetting to breathe,” Stephen Layne said. “They’re trying to figure out how to connect again”

Layne is East Jefferson General Hospital’s sleep director. He says stress and the disruption is disrupting our Zzzzz’s.

Meet the woman who gets crucial info to New Orleans' deaf community

From Hurricanes to COVID-19, Shari Bernius is a consistent part of news conferences around New Orleans, using her hands and expressions to relay the spoken word to a community that may never hear it in times of emergency.

“This information is vital that they are aware, just like a hearing person is aware of what’s happening firsthand,” Bernius said.

Raised by deaf parents, sign language is Bernius’ first language. Now, administrator of the Deaf Action Center, a program of Catholic Charities, she’s been signing professionally for 41 years.

“It’s the people I grew up with, it’s the culture I know best and most comfortable in,” Bernius said.

Watching every sign is Lisa Dragna from New Orleans, who was found to be completely deaf at three years old.

Are you desperate for a haircut? You're not alone

Are you desperate for a haircut? Among the countless industries currently shut down are salons and barber shops. It’s unclear if those businesses will be included in the Louisiana’s first phase of re-opening, but an already hairy situation is growing. For the owner of Salon Elle in Old Gretna, it’s been six weeks and counting.

“The salon is completely empty and it’s sad,” said Brandi Landry.

Landry and her team built a long list of clients in their eleven years. those clients miss their haircuts, treatments and colorings. From the looks of it on social media…many of you are looking for help. Some are taking hair matters into their own hands. Vincent Proti’s wife is cutting his hair…

“Can’t really mess up this,” said Proti…who sported a thorough buzz cut.

But Landry says you may want to wait before getting too daring.

Jazz Fest would have kicked off yesterday, instead we're 'Festing in Place'

It would have been a wet and muddy start to the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival Thursday, but of course, we are all home instead. In classic New Orleans fashion though, the party is still going on.

"We just started thinking, what can we do to turn things around and bring joy in their life," WWOZ G.M. Beth Arroyo Utterback said.

On the same eight days Jazz Fest would have been held, WWOZ 90.7 FM is broadcasting some of the best Jazz Fest performances since it began 50 years ago. It's called "Jazz Festing in Place."

It's not just for New Orleans, people are listening around the world.

WWOZ is encouraging listeners to get out their old Jazz Fest gear and share their 'festing in place' photos.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. These symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure.

Worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild to severe, including severe pneumonia that can result in hospitalization or death.

Older people and people with underlying health conditions including heart disease, lung disease or cancer seem to be at greater risk of serious illness.

People with recent travel to China, or have come in contact with someone who has recent travel and is ill, have a greater risk for becoming ill.

What to do if you are sick:

If you recently traveled to an area affected by COVID-19 transmission, and you feel sick, stay home and call your doctor immediately. Do not go to the doctor without calling first.

If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your primary care provider. If you do not have a primary care provider, call the Louisiana Department of Health hotline at 1-855-523-2652.

If you are severely ill and you think you need to go to the hospital, call 9-1-1 or go to an emergency room.

How to Prevent the Spread:

The virus is thought to spread between people in close contact (within 6 feet) and through droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Wash hands with soap and water often or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Especially wash hands after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Stay home if you feel sick to prevent the spread of germs.

Cover your cough with your elbow to prevent the spread of germs.

Treatments for COVID-19:

There are no medications specifically approved for COVID-19. People with coronavirus should be treated with supportive care to help relieve symptoms.

Some severe cases require going to the hospital, particularly in the elderly or those with underlying medical conditions.

