BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says the state is working to make more non-emergency medical procedures available to residents before May 1.

Edwards said Friday health officials are working to begin allowing elective surgeries and other procedures that were delayed when facilities ramped up to fight the new coronavirus.

As for opening up more of the state's economy, Edwards says the state still has work to do to meet federal guidelines to begin a phased reopening of businesses.

Edwards spoke at LSU where a basketball arena has been converted into a site for making badly needed medical masks and surgical gowns.

