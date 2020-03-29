NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD has issued an arrest warrant and expects to issue more after a large group celebrating a funeral repast refused to break up the gathering Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the 3000 block of Audubon Street around 4:30 p.m.

According to the NOPD, officers responded to a report of a large gathering at the location and when they arrived they found a band playing and about 100 people at the location celebrating a funeral repast in violation of the emergency order preventing large gatherings during the COVID-19 crisis.

Police said they asked the organizers to shut down the event and they refused. At that time the identified 28-year-old Cecil Spencer as one of the organizers and issued a warrant for his arrest. In addition, the band's leader, identified as Clifton Smith, was issued a summons.

Police said more arrests are anticipated as the investigation continues.

Anyone who wishes to report a large gathering in the city of New Orleans is urged to call 311 to do so.