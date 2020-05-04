NEW ORLEANS — It’s been a tough week for our local first responders. The New Orleans Police Department and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office lost members of their teams from complications with COVID-19.

On Tuesday, 78-year-old, Raymond Boseman died after battling the disease for weeks. He was a Reserve Sergeant with the NOPD and had worked for the department for more than 30 years.

His nephew, Tod Smith, told us Boseman took pride in his work and loved people.

“He was a Reserve officer for 35 years, which is unbelievably long for someone to do something on a volunteer basis,” Smith said. “I think he did it because he really truly loved the city. He loved people and that was his way to give back.”

Boseman’s family plans to have him cremated and celebrate his life in November on his birthday.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office also lost a member of their family. 68-year-old, Alvis “Al” West III died on Friday from COVID-19. He was a 32-year veteran of the sheriff’s office.

West's family released this statement:

“We are heartbroken by the loss of our husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was a wonderful man who touched the hearts of all who met him. Please respect our need for privacy in this difficult time.”

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

‎New Orleans News from WWL ‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Trump warns US facing 'toughest' weeks ahead; China reports 30 new cases

RELATED: Convention Center field hospital begins taking COVID-19 patients Monday

RELATED: Convention Center administrator steals N95 masks from field hospital, police say

RELATED: JPSO sergeant dies after hospitalization for coronavirus