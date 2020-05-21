NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Recreation Development Commission has laid out plans for its facilities and camps in the coming season, and summer break in a COVID-19 era is shaping up to look a lot different.

But a flattened curve has given New Orleans the go-ahead to host some modified city summer camps.

“So, when I think about where we were and I understand where we are now, I am excited to be able to offer some level of programming to our children and to our families, who desperately need it,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell at a press conference Wednesday at NORD headquarters.

NORD is hosting fewer camps this year; 34 youth camps last summer become 18 this year, and the normal 10 teen camps have been cut to five.

The camps will also enforce temperature checks every morning, access to hand sanitizer, and daily deep cleanings.

Groups will be limited to nine campers and one staff member, and all campers will have to stay six feet apart and be with the same group for the duration of camp.

“Summer camp operational guidelines are in accordance with phase one camps and childcare guidance,” said NORD CEO Larry Barabino Jr.

Contact sports, swimming, and field trips are off the table for camp.

And NORD’s more than 100 facilities and playgrounds will open in phases, along with youth sports. When softball and baseball resume, dugouts and bleachers will be off-limits.

Parents will have to provide their own chairs.

Dr. Jennifer Avegno recommends that this summer, children avoid sleepovers and social distance when playing outside with friends.

“Choose a very small and consistent group that your kids will interact with over the summer,” said Dr. Avegno.

NORD camp registration began back on March 9th and continued through the pandemic.

All camps are at capacity right now, and there is a waiting list.

RELATED: 'Little Legal Recourse:' Louisiana laws protect nursing homes from most lawsuits

RELATED: Local businesses pay crews to disinfect surfaces, commonly touched areas

RELATED: COVID-19 vaccine possible by early 2021, local expert says

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.