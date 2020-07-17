Northshore boy raises hundreds for coronavirus fight with shoebox donations

That shoe box was placed on his street corner with a hole in the top inviting anyone who went by to donate.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — A nine-year-old Northshore boy is being called a hero, for his generosity. Brody Calico raised hundreds of dollars, donating it all with the hopes it'd help in the fight against the Coronavirus. He says he did it for no other reason but to help.

"We're so proud," said his mom, Melissa. "He's always had a kind heart."

For Brody Calico, it began with a shoebox and a desire to give back.

"When this whole pandemic started I thought I wanted to help stop it," he said. "So I thought of St. Tammany Parish which is just the closest hospital near me, and I started donating."

That shoe box was placed on his street corner with a hole in the top inviting anyone who went by to donate.

"He left it on the corner with a sign with what he wanted the donations for and he'd ride his bike down there or we'd walk down there each day," said Melissa.

"Whenever I got some money I'd say, 'HEY MOM! I got some money!!'" he said with a smile on his face.

Brody raised $166, all of which went to the St. Tammany Parish Hospital. However, he wanted to do more and set up another box at a local store to raise money for Ochsner.

"My dad always says treat people how you want to be treated," he said.

He raised almost $200 in several weeks, an amount he never expected.

"I thought it was a lot, I was really excited to donate it," he recalls. "St. Tammany said they can use it on masks, on goggles and things. And Ochsner said they can use it for medicine and supplies."

"We're very proud of him," Melissa said. "He has a lot of support from over here."

Brody's generosity is a shining light through these dark days. And with plans to keep giving back, he hopes he'll make a difference one shoebox at a time.

His next goal is to raise money for St. Jude since that hospital runs on donations. If you'd like to donate, click here.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.