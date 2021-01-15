COVID-19 on 'current trajectory' could overwhelm Northshore hospitals, CEOs say

Louisiana's health department says only 20 ICU beds were available on the Northshore on Thursday.

COVINGTON, La. — Hospital leaders on the Northshore are pleading with residents to slow the spread of the coronavirus as the current trajectory of COVID-19 cases in the region threatens to overwhelm healthcare capacity.

The Louisiana Department of Health reports that 2,001 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized across the state as of Thursday, including 246 patients in health region nine which include the Northshore. Both of those numbers are higher than peaks seen in April 2020 just weeks after the virus was first detected in the state.

Data from the state health department shows that only 20 intensive care unit beds - roughly 12 percent of the Northshore region’s total - were available as of Thursday.

“Effects from gatherings over Christmas and New Year’s Eve are starting to come in—the numbers are proving it,” said Hiral Patel, CEO of Lakeview Regional Medical Center. “We have to be more vigilant moving forward, giving our healthcare workers a break.”

North Oaks Health System CEO Michele Kidd Sutton said that Northshore hospitals have enough bed capacity, equipment, and staff resources to manage an influx of COVID-19 patients for now.

“But that could change if we stay on the current trajectory,” Kidd Sutton said. “This is why we are asking the public to stay vigilant with universal precautions to help slow the spread.”

“Everyone needs to do their part to stop the spread,” said Rene J. Ragas, President of Our Lady of Angels Hospital.

However, the group urged the public to not delay accessing needed healthcare, whether COVID-19 related or not.

“Each of our facilities stands ready to serve,” said Joan M. Coffman, CEO of St. Tammany Health System. “Do not ignore symptoms or delay needed care out of concern related to COVID.”

As of Friday, nearly 31,000 people in Louisiana have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Nearly 140,000 others have received their first doses of the vaccine.

“As soon as you qualify, schedule your vaccination,” said John Herman, CEO Ochsner Health-Northshore Region. “The sooner we reach 70% of our population, the sooner we can see an end to this worldwide pandemic.”

Vaccines are currently available, by appointment to the following individuals:

Persons ages 70 years or older in the community,

Outpatient clinic providers and clinic staff,

Urgent care clinic providers and staff,

Community care clinic providers and staff,

Behavioral health providers and staff,

Dialysis providers and patients,

Home health service providers and recipients,

Dental providers and staff, and

Students, residents, faculty and staff of allied health schools (if not already receiving vaccine or in a plan to receive from their respective schools)

“Patients should refer to the Louisiana Department of Health website for information on how and where to get the vaccine,” said Sandy Badinger, CEO of Slidell Memorial Hospital & Ochsner Medical Center – Northshore. “This can be difficult for some of our older citizens, and we encourage family members to assist them in the process.”

