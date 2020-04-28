NEW ORLEANS — Elective surgeries in Louisiana have resumed after more than a month of being paused by coronavirus Stay at Home orders -- news that can't come soon enough for patients like Cindy Knight.

"This COVID-19 stuff that we're going through changed my whole world," Knight said.

Knight is one of many patients with important medical issues who have been in limbo because of the statewide COVID-19 shutdown of non-essential services.

She was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer back in February and needs a double mastectomy. The major procedure was initially put off because of other health issues, but has been rescheduled several times due to COVID-19 restrictions.

When you think of undergoing surgery to remove cancer from your body, it doesn't sound like something that can be put off as an elective surgery. But in times of COVID-19, for certain stages, it is.

RELATED: Gov. Edwards extends Stay at Home Order to May 15

For her, it's frustrating. She understands the delay is for her safety, but is worried about her cancer progressing.

"When you feel that you've got something inside of you and it's alive and you want to get it out, you're anxious for that. So my anxiety levels have just gone through the roof," Knight said.

On Monday, Louisiana took it's first step in relaxing social distancing restrictions that have been in place since mid-March. Patients are once again allowed to go to medical centers for elective procedures that are time-sensitive.

Knight has her procedure scheduled for May 5. She's hoping to keep that date and is praying for a speedy and safe recovery.

RELATED: People who need the hospital are delaying treatment for fear of COVID-19 infection, doctors say

She's one of thousands of patients who have had serious medical procedures delayed across the country. It's something medical professionals like Dr. Chad Domingue Cypress Pointe surgical center in Hammond have been raising the alarm about for weeks.

"You can't just hit a pause on medicine," Domingue said. "We deal with patients with chronic heart disease, liver disease, lung disease, spine disease, neurological."

Domingue and other doctors say they worry about what state their patients will be in when they are able to see them again.

"When you stop colonoscopy, mammograms, physical therapy, surgeries --these people don't just go away. Their chronic problems start to become unstable."

RELATED: Here's why Gov. Edwards said he had to extend the Stay at Home order

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

‎New Orleans News from WWL ‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...



