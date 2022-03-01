Not all masks are equal; Here's which ones are best against COVID-19

Health officials are encouraging you wear a mask, so which one is best?

NEW ORLEANS — The significant rise in COVID-19 cases has officials concerned. It's why they're encouraging you get vaccinated, boosted and wear a mask.

However, when it comes to wearing a mask, is there one that works best?

For the past two years, people have been taking precautions against the Coronavirus. However, the new, highly contagious Omicron variant is a game-changer and health experts are once again encouraging you to put the mask back on.

Choosing the right mask is important, and wearing it correctly is important as well. Yes, any mask is better than nothing at all, but some are encouraged more than others. So here's what the CDC says.

When it comes to cloth masks, it's important it's made with multiple layers of tightly woven, breathable fabric. An effective cloth mask can block light when held up to a bright light source. Also, for better protection, you can add a layer by wearing a paper mask underneath.

Speaking of which, paper masks on their own offer some protection as long as it's worn over the nose and mouth. If it's wet or dirty, throw it away and get a new one. Gaps along the sides make the mask less effective, but there's an easy fix. Fold the mask in half lengthwise, knot the ear loops close to the sides of the mask, and fold/tuck in the excess mask. It should create a cup-like shape that when worn can create an effective seal around the mouth and nose.

The best protection though comes from KN95's and N95's. Both filter up to 95% of air particles if worn correctly, and if it has been approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH). These types of masks are more expensive, but can offer good protection in high-risk situations since they seal around your face.

Masks, no matter the type, offer a degree of safety. And if worn correctly, can be one of your best defense against illness.

Face shields are not recommended at this time. If you choose to wear a neck gaiter, the CDC says it's best to fold it down so there are two layers covering your mouth and nose instead of one.