Ochsner forced to cancel vaccine appointments, no new doses delivered this week

NEW ORLEANS — Ochsner Health will be canceling COVID-19 vaccine appointments set for next week, and has put future vaccinations on hold because the hospital system didn't receive a shipment of vaccines meant for those patients.

The delivery was scheduled for this week, but Ochsner officials said in a statement that the doses assigned to them never arrived.

Patients with first dose appointments from Thursday, Jan. 21 to Monday, Jan. 25 will receive cancelation emails shortly saying their appointment had been postponed, according to the statement.

Those who have their appointments postponed will have priority access to reschedule when additional doses come in.

Ochsner is also putting the ability to schedule appointments past that Monday on ice for the time being.

"Like all hospitals and pharmacies across the country, we are continuing to experience unprecedented demand and a high volume of vaccine appointment requests," according to the statement.

Since Dec. 14, Ochsner has administered more than 67,000 doses of the vaccine. Both current vaccines require two doses to work.

Patients who have already received their first dose will receive their second dose as scheduled.

