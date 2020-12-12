Ochsner Health outlines distribution plan for COVID-19 vaccine

Officials say the first doses could come as soon as the weekend.

NEW ORLEANS - Now that Pfizer received emergency use authorization from the FDA, the vaccine will soon be sent all over. Here locally, Ochsner staff say they're anxiously awaiting their first shipment. So what's their plan on distribution?

"Our pharmacies at every site are ready today," said Debbie Simonson with Ochsner Health.

Ochsner staff gave an update via Zoom Friday, outlining their COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

"Ochsner is ready with both with the ultra-cold freezers, the regular freezers and extra refrigerators so we can stage this across Louisiana," said Simonson.

The first shipment will be 9,375 doses, which could arrive in Louisiana as soon as this weekend. Of those, 5,125 will go to the Greater New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Bayou areas. Once they arrive, vaccines can be given almost immediately.

"We're ready to do this within an hour after receiving the vaccine," said Simonson. "You can take the vaccine out of the ultra-cold freezer, and in 30 minutes thaw it, and then go ahead and start administering that vial to five different people, there are five doses in the vial."

So now the question is, who gets it? All 9,375 doses will go to healthcare workers. Up first, those who work on the frontlines, taking care of COVID-19 patients.

"The other people that see these patients those in emergency rooms and also in our urgent cares."

They say workers will be notified when it's their turn to receive the vaccine. They also say the first allotment isn't enough to cover every medical worker, but shipments are expected to come in every week, which should make vaccination go fairly quickly.

After healthcare workers have been vaccinated, those in nursing homes and long-term care facilities will be next. Vaccinations for the general public, would be next. While there's no release date for that yet, it's expected it could start in January.

"Everyone understands this is not going away, so the quickest way to get through this is to get vaccinated and time is important."

Ochsner is not making the vaccine mandatory for its workers but is stressing its importance. They also say those who've tested positive to the virus about three months before getting the vaccine should wait, since your body creates a natural immunity to the virus.