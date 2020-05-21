Old COVID-19 tests reported to La. health dept. causes 1,200 spike Thursday

The increase of 1,188 cases may be jarring after seeing days decreasing numbers, but officials say 62% are older tests just now being reported.

NEW ORLEANS — Another catch up in reporting of COVID-19 cases between the state and private labs has caused the total number of confirmed cases to jump above 36,500.

1,188 new coronavirus cases were reported by the Louisiana Department of Health Thursday, a seemingly-alarmingly high increase after six straight days of new cases coming in between 275 and 350.

However, Dr. Alex Billioux, the assistant secretary of the Office of Public Health, said 682, or 62%, were from 23 labs that were reporting their tests digitally to the LDH for the first time. Some of those positive tests were conducted as far back as March 25, days before the virus' peak in Louisiana.

That means 506 of the cases were from regularly reported tests around the state -- still an increase from past days but not a startling 300-400% spike.

More importantly, a whopping 19,411 tests were conducted, mostly from private labs. It's by far the largest single-day increase in total tests counted during the pandemic. Louisiana's testing total now sits at 305,381.

“While this is the biggest single increase in cases we have seen since April 9, it is important to understand the context,” said Billioux. “Not only are there cases here dating back to late March, but we also have increased testing."

Billioux said of all the tests conducted in the latest report, 6.1% of the results were positive, well under the federal government's goal of 10%.

The sooner there is fully up-to-date test reporting between private labs and the LDH, the sooner experts can get a better handle of tracking the spread of the virus. In that sense, Thursday's jump in cases represents a step in the right direction.

BIllioux also said to expect to see higher case counts in the coming days as that gap continues to close and testing increases.



“We believe we are beginning to see the impact of comprehensive testing across congregate settings and workplace outbreaks. This is what suppression of COVID-19 looks like—and it is critical to moving our state forward,” Billioux said.

Latest COVID-19 Numbers:

Here are the latest numbers from the Louisiana Department of Health as of Monday, May 18, 2020.

Deaths: 2,506 (+21)

Cases Reported: 36,504 (+1,188)

Patients in Hospitals: 884 (-47)

Patients on Ventilators: 107 (-3)

Presumed Recovered: 26,249 (Reported Weekly)

