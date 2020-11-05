NEW ORLEANS — Until there’s a vaccine, there will still be risks from COVID-19. But there are some places that are safer than others, as one researcher has found.

Dr. Erin Bromage at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth studies immune systems. He’s analyzed a lot of data about COVID-19 and has a few key points.

Restaurants and offices are where the virus can spread easily. That’s because you’re sitting near a lot of people for extended periods of time and the air is recirculating. That means the virus is more than likely also recirculating if someone who has it is around.

Indoor sports also pose a threat. Think about all that cheering you do. That forces a lot -- possibly the virus -- into the air around you and others.

“The screaming and yelling, breathing releases (droplets) a little bit. Talking a little bit more. Screaming, singing, yelling? Even more gets projected out,” he said.

RELATED: Governor Edwards to lift Stay at Home Order on Friday

RELATED: 10 things you can do as Louisiana eases coronavirus rules

Where might it be a little safer? You might be relatively safe in places like grocery stores or malls with proper social distancing practices since they’re larger and you’re not in there as long as you might be at the office during a work day or a restaurant for a relaxing dinner.

Outside is also generally a safer place.That’s because it’s “dose and time” needed for infection. Outdoors, it’s just a little harder for the virus to latch onto someone.

“You have to put biology mitigation methods in place to slow the spread of this down so that everybody can participate in the economy,” Bromage said.