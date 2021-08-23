New Orleans schools have 4,657 in quarantine due to COVID

The school system says there are currently 453 active cases but close contacts have had to be quarantined as well.

NEW ORLEANS — More than 4,600 students, teachers and support personnel are currently being quarantined away from others as the Orleans Parish school system tracks 453 active cases.

The cases include 364 new cases reported last week, the first full week of class for all schools.

"Our high quarantine numbers reflect our mitigation efforts in action to help keep students and staff safe,” said NOLS-PS Medical Advisor Dr. Benjamin F. Springgate.

“Our school leaders are being proactive in helping identify positive cases and immediately taking action to keep sick children and staff at home and quarantining close contacts,” said NOLA-PS Chief Operations Officer, Tiffany Delcour. “We have been in constant communication with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) and our medical advisors regarding these cases, and they have not recommended any school closures at this time.”