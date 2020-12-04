NEW ORLEANS —

Starting Sunday night, New Orleans buses and streetcars will stop operating at night, in the latest public transit service reduction made by the city to minimize the risk of coronavirus for riders and operators.

Overnight service, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., will be suspended until further notice on most bus and streetcar routes in the city.

City officials said in a statement the reduction was being implemented because of a decrease in ridership overnight, and to further reduce the risk of COVID-19 associated with public transportation.

Any routes set to begin overnight will instead start at 4 a.m. Any routes starting later than that will keep their original schedule. All routes will end by approximately 10 p.m. each night.

The 39-Tulane will remain in service Sunday through Saturday, following the normal Saturday schedule.

The Algiers Point – Canal Street Ferry will continue to operate from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

The daily Chalmette ferry schedule will continue to run from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fares for all streetcars and buses have been waived until further notice, to maintain social distancing.

