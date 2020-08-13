Pandemic lawyers: 2 Louisiana bar exams open book, by email

Test-takers may use outside materials to complete the exam but cannot ask for or accept help from any person.

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Supreme Court has decided that because of the continuing coronavirus pandemic, the state's next two bar exams will be open book and administered by email.

An order Wednesday says that's necessary because the court's Committee on Bar Admissions says it cannot use its current software vendor to administer the exam online.

Three weeks earlier, the court said recent law school graduates can practice law without the exam if they take extra courses and go through a mentoring program.

Wednesday's order says test-takers may use outside materials to complete the exam but cannot ask for or accept help from any person.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.