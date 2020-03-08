x
coronavirus

Parents struggle as schools reopen amid coronavirus surge

Many school districts had offered parents a choice of at least some in-person classes or remote instruction.
Credit: AP
Molly Ball talks to her son Henry about plans to send him back to in-person classes this fall, as they stand outside their house in Woodstock, Ga., Thursday, July 23, 2020. Ball says she thinks Henry and his brother William need the structure and routine of in-person classes, but has regrets about not keeping them home to learn virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Cherokee County, near Atlanta, is one of many districts nationwide that gave parents a choice between in-person and all-online classes this fall. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

NEW ORLEANS — Parents in some states are getting their first look at a new school year as the coronavirus continues to cause upheaval in school systems around the country. 

Parents in Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee are among those who will be the first to navigate the new academic year as schools open up in parts of those states this week. 

Many school districts had offered parents a choice of at least some in-person classes or remote instruction.

But an uptick in COVID-19 cases in many states has prompted school districts to scrap in-person classes at least for the start of the school year, including Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Washington.

