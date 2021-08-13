Pearl River County Schools suspends in-person learning

When classes return, all employees, visitors, and students age six and above will be required to wear face masks on campus and school buses.

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss — The Pearl River County School District is suspending all in-person learning until Aug. 27 “due to the increased spread of the COVID virus in our schools and community.”

The school district said all students will participate in virtual learning starting on Aug. 16.

“During the suspension period for in-person learning, all school facilities will be deep cleaned and sanitized,” the school district said.

When classes return, all employees, visitors, and students age six and above will be required to wear face masks on campus and school buses. The face-covering mandate will be re-evaluated on Aug. 25.

Mississippi has set a new single-day record of hospitalization and intensive-care use because of COVID-19 and of new virus cases. The state health department said Thursday that 1,490 people were hospitalized and 388 were in intensive care Wednesday, and 4,412 new cases were confirmed.

The previous record was 1,444 on Jan. 4 and the intensive-care record was 360 on Jan. 12. The previous record of new cases in a single day was 3,488 reported Tuesday.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves says he’s extending his pandemic state-of-emergency order another 30 days but he says there will be no lockdowns or statewide mandates.

The record hospitalizations in Mississippi come after state health leaders reported zero available ICU beds available in the state. The largest hospital in Mississippi is clearing out the bottom floor of its parking garage to build a 50-bed field hospital to treat COVID-19 patients.