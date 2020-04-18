NEW ORLEANS —

Healthcare workers got a surprise from a local football legend. Former NFL quarterback and New Orleans native Peyton Manning donated 1,000 meals to Ochsner healthcare workers on Saturday.

It was a busy Saturday at Drago’s Seafood Restaurant in Metairie.

“This morning, we were packing up about a thousand meals to deliver to different hospitals around the city,” volunteer Abbi Miller said.

Volunteers and employees at Drago’s worked to pack and load up meals donated by Manning.

"We already did about 600 meals to a couple of different locations ...and a couple of different hospitals,” Drago's Tommy Cvitanovich said. “He went to Tulane and East Jefferson. Now, he is taking care of Ochsner."

The meals went to healthcare workers at several different Ochsner facilities, who continue to treat patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These people are going to a building that has a deadly virus,” Cvitanovich said. “There's no difference in that and a burning building as far as I am concerned. We just really appreciate what they are doing."

Among several people helping get the meals to health care workers, volunteer Abbi Miller works with loved ones in mind. Several of Miller’s family members have been working in different intensive care units throughout the New Orleans area.

"Knowing they are at risk is a little nerve-racking," Miller said.

Miller’s mother is a healthcare worker at Ochsner.

"I think she is going to love it. I think it's really helpful to all the people working right now. Just to be receiving a meal,” Miller said. “Most of them aren't going to know it's coming, so it will just be a little spark in their day."

At Drago’s, they’re hoping the meals from quarterback Peyton Manning will rally healthcare workers for a comeback-win.

"He is famous for his quarter comebacks,” Cvitanovich said. “I'd like to think, right now, we are in the fourth quarter of this pandemic, and Peyton Manning is coming through for another win."

Manning isn’t the only athlete giving to the community during these difficult times. Drew Brees donated $5 million to help the relief effort. Cam Jordan, Demario Dais, and Deonte Harris have made contributions as well.

