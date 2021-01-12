Pfizer booster shots now available for 16 and 17-year-olds in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — Following CDC guidelines the Louisiana Department of Health announced today that Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots are now available for 16 and 17-year-olds in Louisiana.
If you received the Pfizer two-dose series at least six months ago, you are eligible to receive a booster shot.
"Today, the CDC is strengthening its booster recommendations and encouraging everyone 16 and older to receive a booster shot. Although we don’t have all the answers on the Omicron variant, initial data suggests that COVID-19 boosters help broaden and strengthen the protection against Omicron and other variants. We know that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and I strongly encourage adolescents ages 16 and 17 to get their booster if they are at least 6 months post their initial Pfizer vaccination series,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.
To find a provider in your area call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 1-855-453-0774 or visit covidvaccine.la.gov.