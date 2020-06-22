Phase 2 reopening order expires Friday, but Louisiana may not be ready to progress

Phase 2 of reopening is set to expire this upcoming Friday, but as of now, there is no indication the state is ready for Phase 3.

NEW ORLEANS — Within the next few days, Governor Edwards will announce what will happen after his Phase 2 reopening order expires on Friday, but is the state ready to further loosen restrictions?

Dr. Jennifer Avegno, director of the New Orleans Dept. of Health, said recent clusters of COVID-19 cases have her concerned.

"Activities that pose the highest risk of transmission are large uncontrolled gatherings like those that might take place at a traditional party or bar. These activities can fuel a rapid rise in cases, hospitalizations and deaths," Avegno said Saturday.

Friday, the state health department traced two clusters of coronavirus cases back to Tigerland bars in Baton Rouge and graduation parties in New Orleans.

"They're highly concerning," Region 1 Medical Director Dr. Joseph Kanter said Friday. "Perhaps some of these establishments were not operating in accordance with the perimeters the governor set out. There are occupancy requirements and staff wear masks. It's possible they weren't complying with that."

Phase 2 of reopening is set to expire this upcoming Friday, but as of Sunday, there is no indication the state is ready for Phase 3. Phase 2 could be extended if Governor Edwards believes the state is not seeing enough of a downward trend.

"If these trends continue we may need to go back to more serious restrictions on activity," Avegno said.

"Let's hope we don't have to go back," said Jeffrey Carreras, owner of Tracey's on Magazine Street.

Carreras hopes recent clusters like those linked to Baton Rouge bars won't put more limits on his establishment.

"I don't know if they were lackadaisical in opening, but I think we did a good job in New Orleans. Hopefully, it levels off, and we can move to Phase 3," Carreras said.

Gov. John Bel Edwards's next media briefing is scheduled for Monday at 2:30 p.m. At that time he'll likely announce what direction the state will take this weekend.

