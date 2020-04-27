NEW ORLEANS — Gov. John Bel Edwards will extend Louisiana's Stay at Home order until May 15.

According to the Governor, the state doesn't meet the criteria to move on to Phase One of the reopening guidelines.

Some changes to the Stay at Home Order will go into effect on Friday, May 1.

Malls will be closed to the public, but stores may open for curbside delivery

Restaurants can open outside seating for customers to eat, but can not provide table service. They will still be take out only.

Employees of businesses that are interacting with the public MUST wear masks or face covers.

Edwards also noted that non-essential retail stores have never been ordered closed, but must practice proper social distancing and can not have more than 10 people inside the store at any given time.

Edwards said that if Louisiana meets the White House guidelines, we will being Phase One by May 15. That announcement will be made on May 11.

The White House issued guidelines that would reopen each states economy in three phases.

Phase one keeps social gatherings to 10 people, but allows restaurants, movie theaters, churches, and gyms to reopen with strict physical distancing protocols. Elective procedures can resume, which is something that's already been cleared to resume in Louisiana Monday.

Phase two allows gatherings up to 50 people. Schools can reopen. Bars can reopen with limited standing room occupancy.

Phase three allows everyone to return to work and visitors at hospitals and senior living facilities. You can read The White House's complete guidelines HERE.

Meanwhile in New Orleans, the Stay at Home order expires May 16. That means even if the state begins reopening Friday, that won't change guidelines for the city yet.

The City of New Orleans outlined four steps they want to see before they begin reopening businesses. That includes sustained low cases, increased testing, sufficient capacity for hospitalized COVID-19 patients, and a plan to isolate people who have tested positive or been exposed to someone who has.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 27 new coronavirus-related deaths and 295 new cases in its Monday data update. 2,376 new recoveries were added as well, representing about 64% of all COVID-19 cases in the state.

Notably, New Orleans reported 0 new deaths on Monday. While the data is collected over a period of several days and does not represent the last 24 hours, it's still the first time no new deaths have been reported out of Orleans Parish since the start of the outbreak.

The city also saw only a .36% increase in total cases.

Lafourche, Terrebonne, St. Bernard, St. John, St. James, St. Charles, and Tangipahoa parishes also had no new deaths in the LDH's Monday report.

Jefferson's percent increase in deaths was .61%.

