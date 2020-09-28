x
Plaquemines Parish President test positive for COVID-19

"I assure you that all Parish operations will continue to function smoothly in my absence.”

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Plaquemines Parish President Kirk Lepine announced Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I feel like it is necessary to make you all aware that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I will be following all CDC guidelines and precautions and will be in self isolation. I assure you that all Parish operations will continue to function smoothly in my absence.”

There is no word yet on his symptoms or where he may have contracted the virus.

