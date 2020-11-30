Doctors urge holiday travelers to get Covid-19 test

“You’re going to want to wait at least three or four days, I would recommend five or six and act as if you do have the virus,” Dr. Figueroa said.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Despite the warnings not to travel during Thanksgiving, millions of people took to the skies and the highways over the holiday.

Doctors are now bracing for a potential post-Thanksgiving spike in Coronavirus cases.

“I would not be surprised if they increased,” LSU Health New Orleans Infectious Diseases Specialist Dr. Julio Figueroa said. “I would be pleasantly surprised if they did not, but I think I would anticipate there would be an increase.”

Dr. Figueroa said if you traveled during Thanksgiving or took part in any gathering with people outside your immediate household, get tested for the virus.

Zachary Bueller was among the long line of people tested at the University of New Orleans site on Monday.

“Just in general I hung out with a couple of people over the holiday, but not too many, but just trying to be careful,” Bueller said.

Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng said testing is an important part of slowing the spread of the disease.

“Be proactive and just take the mindset that if I get it, I’m determined not to give it to someone else,” Lee Sheng said. “Wear your mask at all times and stay home if you can.”

Doctors caution it takes time before the virus reaches a level high enough to detect with current testing.

“You’re going to want to wait at least three or four days, I would recommend five or six and act as if you do have the virus,” Dr. Figueroa said.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force is now urging governors, mayors, and other public officials to make additional COVID-19 testing available.

Cynthia Lee Sheng said that’s exactly what they’re doing in JP

“We’ve held up the Alario Center site since March, so that’s open every day except Sunday,” Lee Sheng said. “Then, we’ve partnered with Ochsner on our community-based testing and we really do have additional testing this week knowing that there will be additional demand. We’re going to see that in the next couple of days.”

Doctors also recommend if you attended a large gathering, stay in contact with others who were there just in case someone else tests positive.

Or check the list for days and location

Monday, November 30 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.:

Celebration Church – Kenner Campus*

3550 Williams Blvd.

Kenner, LA 70065

Tuesday, December 1 from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.:

Lakeshore Playground Big Room*

1125 Rosa Ave.

Metairie, LA 70005

Wednesday, December 2 from 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.:

Terrytown Golden Age Center*

604 Heritage Ave.

Terrytown, LA 70056

Thursday, December 3 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.:

St. Michael’s Church*

315 James St.

Kenner, LA 70062

Thursday, December 3 from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.:

Lakeshore Playground Big Room*

1125 Rosa Ave.

Metairie, LA 70005