BALTIMORE — The Preakness Stakes have a new date this year: October 3.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced the delayed date for the Baltimore horse race on Saturday.

The 145th running of the race would have been held Saturday, May 16, if not for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hogan had also said earlier on Twitter that he spoke with commissioners Rob Manfred of MLB and Roger Goodell of the NFL “to discuss contingency plans to safely resume operations in the coming months.”

The Preakness, held at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, is the second leg of the Triple Crown, which also includes the Kentucky Derby, and the Belmont Stakes in New York.

The Kentucky Derby is pushed back already, to September 5.

Maryland began phasing-in reopening Friday evening. The statewide stay-home order was lifted, and the state has moved to a "safer-at-home" advisory, but not every local jurisdiction is following, like Montgomery and Prince George's counties near Washington, D.C.

The governor said Maryland is providing for a community-based approach that empowers counties to make their own decisions on timing of reopenings.

