Precautions return as state witnesses surge in COVID cases

NEW ORLEANS — It’s a single-day record. Wednesday, 9,378 new COVID cases were reported in Louisiana. According to the Louisiana Department of Health, that beats the previous high of 7,548 back in August during the Delta surge.

“It’s all over south Louisiana. Whether you go to Baton Rouge, the Northshore, wherever, it’s everywhere,” said Chief of Infectious Diseases at LSU Health Dr. Julio Figueroa.

Dr. Figueroa says the Omicron variant is popping up in large numbers among younger populations.

“Given Omicron’s high transmissibility, if you are in a group where there’s been an individual who tested positive and you are having symptoms, you probably have it,” said Figueroa.

With New Orleans’ COVID threat level currently in the highest tier of “severe outbreak,” the city council is reinstating a mask mandate inside all council offices and meetings are back to virtual. It’s a temporary move the council president calls a precaution.

Eyewitness News reached out to city hall, but no word from the mayor’s office on what the city is doing. The city’s health department is asking folks to mask up and stay out of emergency rooms for COVID testing.

“If you are feeling symptomatic in any way, presume you’re positive and stay home. Don’t go to the ER if you’re just mildly symptomatic,” said city health director Dr. Jennifer Avegno. “They don’t’ have any more of a repository of tests than anybody else.”

It’s also an issue in Jefferson Parish. Parish president Cynthia Lee Sheng took to social media, calling it a “tremendous strain on healthcare workers and resources.” Testing sites at Johnny Bright Playground and the Alario Center will not close this holiday weekend as planned. The Alario Center will still close Saturday though.

“What we understand is that all the hospitals don’t have the time or the manpower to do the testing,” said Jan Rink with Accu Reference Medical Lab.

The private testing company is working in Jefferson and Orleans Parishes, trying to help with demand.

“We’re so happy to be out here and help people, that’s just what we do,” said Rink.

Medical leaders say it also comes down to helping yourself to things like vaccines, boosters, and masks.