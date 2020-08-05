BATON ROUGE, La. — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Louisiana edged up to 30,855 in the latest state figures.

Numbers released Friday show an increase of 203 cases from the day before. Nineteen newly reported deaths related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, brought the death toll to 2,154.

Hospitalizations continue to fall from April's peak of more than 2,100. There were 1,359 as of Friday.

The new figures come as political pressure mounts on Gov. John Bel Edwards to start a phased reopening of Louisiana businesses. Edwards has said he’s “hopeful” he will be able to announce Monday that Louisiana will move into the first phase of reopenings on May 16.

If the state meets the criteria to reopen, it would likely follow the national guidelines with the following phases:

RELATED: Trump administration shelves CDC guide to reopening country

RELATED: Louisiana barbershops, hair salons should reopen, La. AG urges governor

RELATED: State-by-state look at how America is reopening from the coronavirus

Phase one keeps social gatherings to 10 people, but allows restaurants, movie theaters, churches, and gyms to reopen with strict physical distancing protocols. Elective procedures can resume, which is something that's already been cleared to resume in Louisiana Monday.

Phase two allows gatherings up to 50 people. Schools can reopen. Bars can reopen with limited standing room occupancy.

Phase three allows everyone to return to work and visitors at hospitals and senior living facilities.