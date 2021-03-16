Remembering those who have died from COVID

At WWL, we are collecting the stories of those the virus has taken, told by their own family members.

NEW ORLEANS — The numbers don’t tell the story.

Nearly 10,000 Louisianans have died of COVID-19. As the vaccines roll out and we begin to see signs that life will slowly start returning to something we remember calling “normal” there will be thousands of families who will never experience that. Their lives will never be normal, as they grieve for their loved ones lost to this virus.

Every one of those 10,000 is a person, not a statistic. A person who enjoyed and contributed to life in Louisiana. A person whose absence leaves a void in those left behind.

So who better than they to tell the stories of their family.

At WWL, we are collecting the stories of those the virus has taken, told by their own family. We will post links to all those stories on this page, in memory of those lost to this pandemic.

If you would like to honor your family member, please text HONOR to 529-4444, and we’ll send you the instructions necessary to have that story told here.

Here are some of the tributes we have so far.

Bobbie Gray

Larry Mason

Walter Harris Jr.