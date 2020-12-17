Rep. Cedric Richmond tests positive for COVID-19

The positive test comes after Richmond traveled to Georgia to support two democratic senate candidates in the state's runoff election.

NEW ORLEANS — Congressman Cedric Richmond has tested positive for COVID-19, according to President-elect Joe Biden's transition team.

Richmond tested positive on Dec. 17, according to the release. He began showing symptoms on Dec. 16 and has been quarantining since.

The current congressman from New Orleans is set to become a senior advisor and Director of the Office of Public Engagement for the Biden administration next year.

Richmond traveled to Georgia earlier this week for a campaign event supporting democratic senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

"Richmond was not in close contact, as defined by the CDC, with the President-elect," Transition Spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield said.

According to Bedingfield, Richmond only came into close contact with two drivers during his trip, both of which are now also in quarantine.

"The protocols we have followed are consistent with protocols we followed during the campaign to ensure the safety of everyone involved," Bedingfield said. "We take all precautions possible, follow the best guidance of public health officials and remain committed to transparency and information sharing when positive tests do arise."

