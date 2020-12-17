x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Coronavirus

Rep. Cedric Richmond tests positive for COVID-19

The positive test comes after Richmond traveled to Georgia to support two democratic senate candidates in the state's runoff election.
Credit: AP
Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., right, watches as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden appears on a "Zoom with Oprah Winfrey" virtual show at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

NEW ORLEANS — Congressman Cedric Richmond has tested positive for COVID-19, according to President-elect Joe Biden's transition team.

Richmond tested positive on Dec. 17, according to the release. He began showing symptoms on Dec. 16 and has been quarantining since.

The current congressman from New Orleans is set to become a senior advisor and Director of the Office of Public Engagement for the Biden administration next year.

Richmond traveled to Georgia earlier this week for a campaign event supporting democratic senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

"Richmond was not in close contact, as defined by the CDC, with the President-elect," Transition Spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield said.

According to Bedingfield, Richmond only came into close contact with two drivers during his trip, both of which are now also in quarantine.

"The protocols we have followed are consistent with protocols we followed during the campaign to ensure the safety of everyone involved," Bedingfield said. "We take all precautions possible, follow the best guidance of public health officials and remain committed to transparency and information sharing when positive tests do arise."

RELATED: Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser tests postive for COVID-19, according to report

RELATED: Louisiana COVID hospitalizations reach highest level in 8 months

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play. 
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Dec 16, 2020