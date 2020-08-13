x
Report: Commander's Palace, Arnaud's, others plan to lay off hundreds

The businesses are legally required to alert the LWC if they expect furloughed or laid-off workers won’t be rehired in at least six months.
NEW ORLEANS — Seven metro New Orleans businesses reportedly plan to lay off nearly 1,500 employees in the coming months after filing notices with the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reports that the list of companies include several high-profile restaurants and well-known hotels. The businesses are legally required to alert the LWC through Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notifications (WARN) if they expect furloughed or laid-off workers won’t be rehired in at least six months.

The newspaper reports that Commander’s Palace said it will lay off 240 workers, including most positions except for “a few key management jobs.” Arnaud’s said it will lay off about 150 workers.

The Hilton Riverside, The Roosevelt Hotel, The Hyatt Regency, the Wyndham on St. Charles Avenue also said they plan to lay off hundreds of workers.

