Report: Edwards expected to expand vaccine eligibility at noon Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS — Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to announce a major expansion of vaccine eligibility in Louisiana during a noon press conference on the one-year anniversary of the virus' first case in the state, according to documents obtained by our partners at The Advocate.

According to emails, sent to independent pharmacies and obtained by the newspaper, any adults with certain pre-existing conditions and some teenagers with those conditions will be eligible for the vaccine as soon as doses are available.

The conditions listed in the email put patients living with them at a higher risk of contracting or facing severe symptoms from COVID-19. The conditions are:

moderate to severe asthma

cerebrovascular disease

cystic fibrosis

hypertension or high blood pressure

immunocompromised state from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids or use of other immune weakening medicines

neurologic conditions, such as dementia

liver disease

overweight

pulmonary fibrosis

thalassemia

type 1 diabetes mellitus

Vaccines would also be available to anyone who is at least 16 and working in a congregate living facility, such as a jail, shelter or group home, according to the email.

The email said people 16 and up with one of the listed conditions were qualified for the Pfizer vaccine. Anybody 18 or older would also qualify for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

These new guidelines would greatly increase the pool of eligible people in the state, although exact numbers aren't available. Currently, anybody over 65, anybody over 55 with certain pre-existing conditions, pregnant women and frontline healthcare workers are all eligible.

The specific criteria for eligibility could change before the governor's announcement.

Edwards plans to speak at noon Tuesday, and eligibility is expected to open to the new group immediately after.

