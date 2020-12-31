Report: Funeral arrangements set for Congressman-elect Luke Letlow

The News Star reports that Letlow will be laid to rest at 2 p.m. Saturday at North Monroe Baptist Church.

MONROE, La. — Funeral arrangements have been reportedly set for newly elected U.S. Rep. Luke Letlow who died Tuesday from COVID-19 complications.

The News Star reports that Letlow will be laid to rest at 2 p.m. Saturday at North Monroe Baptist Church under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Monroe, La.

Letlow, who was only 41 and had no known underlying health conditions, died Tuesday night at Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport — days before he was scheduled to be sworn into office, according to his spokesman Andrew Bautsch. Bautsch asked for privacy for Letlow's family “during this difficult and unexpected time.”

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said flags will be flown at half staff on the day that Letlow is buried.

Letlow is one of more than 7,000 people in Louisiana who have died from COVID-19 since March, according to data from the state health department.

Letlow is survived by his wife, Julia Barnhill Letlow, and two children.

