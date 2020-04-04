JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A sergeant who has been on the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office force for 32 years has died Friday after being hospitalized for coronavirus, JPSO officials confirmed.

Sergeant Alvis "Al" West III was 68 years old.

He was one of five deputies who had been hospitalized with the virus. Sheriff Joe Lopinto earlier had said that up to 40 deputies had tested positive for coronavirus, five of who were hospitalized, 2 in serious condition.

West was assigned to the fourth district, which covers part of the Eastbank.

"It doesn't affect you until you have somebody close to you that's really affected with it," said Lopinto to those who were downplaying the outbreak. "We've had 73 deaths in the last two weeks in Jefferson Parish," he said Thursday. That total is now 95.

West's family sent a statement Saturday saying they were heartbroken by his death.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of our husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was a wonderful man who touched the heart of all who met him. Please respect our need for privacy in this difficult time.”

