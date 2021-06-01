Report: New Orleans moves back to 'Modified Phase One' on Friday

The announcement posted on the city’s website would halve the number of people allowed at restaurants, stores and other businesses.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans will move back to a “modified Phase 1” which will limit businesses to 25% normal capacity, The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reports.

Jeff Adelson reports that the announcement posted on the city’s website would halve the number of people allowed at restaurants, stores, and other businesses compared to restrictions currently in place.

A screenshot of the post said New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell made the announcement on Wednesday, however, the mayor is scheduled for a news conference to address new restrictions at 4:30 p.m.

“On Wednesday, January 6, Mayor Cantrell announced that New Orleans will move back into a Modified Phase One, reducing indoor capacity limits to 25% and restricting gatherings of people not from the same household,” the screenshot of the post says. “These new restrictions will go into effect Friday, Jan. 8, and will be in effect for three weeks.”

The newspaper reports that the post was removed before 1 p.m.

Louisiana shattered single-day records for new reported COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on Wednesday. The state health department reported an additional 6,882 new cases and 46 new deaths linked to the virus since Tuesday. More people were hospitalized with COVID-19 at Louisiana hospitals on Tuesday than at any other point since the pandemic began.

