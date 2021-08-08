Responding to COVID-19 and severe weather

The city of New Orleans said they are working with the state to offer non-congregate shelters like hotels and dorms

NEW ORLEANS —

The threat of covid-19 is again impacting how leaders prepare for hurricanes.

Last year's hurricanes season was record-breaking and meteorologists are predicting another busy year in 2021.

The threat of the Delta Variant is certainly a challenge but emergency officials said there is one big change from last year.



"We had a record-breaking hurricane season last year. We are looking at having an above-average season this year.. whereas both seasons are in covid..but the difference is this year we have a vaccine," said Collin Arnold, Director of the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

Arnold said if you can, your first hurricane preparation should be getting a vaccine.



"It's going to offer you the greatest amount of safety and comfort while you are evacuating If we have to do that. You are going into different communities, potentially different states. You will encounter different people," said Collin Arnold.



The city of New Orleans said they are working with the state to offer non-congregate shelters like hotels and dorms. There is also a city-assisted evacuation plan to help those who can't get out on their own.