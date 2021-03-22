Restaurant workers included in next group eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations

"We're ready for New Orleans to come back again," Schneyder said. "This is really holding us back."

NEW ORLEANS — Eligibility opens up Monday for more people in Louisiana to get their COVID-19 vaccine and it's based on your job. It includes those like grocery store workers, clergy members, and bank tellers.

Restaurant workers and hospitality workers are included in that group. Several workers at Ray's on the Ave hope to get their shots this week.

Herbert Schneyder cooks, cleans, and greets customers at Ray's on the Ave. Because he interacts with so many people, he's eager for his vaccine.

"I really do need to get the shot so I'll probably be the first one in line Monday," Schneyder said.

His coworker, Kendra Robertson, is eager too.

"As soon as I can to make sure I'm safe, my dad is safe, and we're safe," Robertson said.

Her father's health has been her biggest concern throughout the pandemic.

"I'm constantly around him," she said.

She recognizes her job comes with risks.

"You don’t know where people are coming from, you don’t know their hygiene," Robertson said.

Her father is now vaccinated and soon she will be too. Starting Monday, she'll be in the group of people eligible for the vaccine in Louisiana with all essential workers.

When co-owner of Ray's on the Ave, Tammy Holmes found out about the expanded eligibility, she immediately messaged all of her employees hoping they would sign up.

"I'm like, this is awesome," Holmes said. "We're called essential workers for a reason, because we're essential, you have to eat."

Holmes believes vaccines for her employees is a step towards Louisiana's hospitality industry thriving again.

"I think when more people get vaccinated, more people will start traveling and be able to visit more restaurants in New Orleans," Holmes said.

"We're ready for New Orleans to come back again," Schneyder said. "This is really holding us back."

Governor Edwards said this eligibility expansion is likely the last one before shots are available to everyone 16 and older. That's expected to happen some time in April.