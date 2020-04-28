NEW ORLEANS — This weekend will be the first time in a month when the outside patio at El Gato Negro in the Lakeview neighborhood of New Orleans will be ready for seating.

“We’re still going to practice social distancing guidelines that have been put in place,” said Johnny Contreras, a member of the family that owns the restaurant.

Part of Governor John Bel Edwards’ two-week extension of the stay at home order comes with a few changes on the menu. Beginning Friday, restaurants with outside seating will be able to open those spaces to customers, but no table service.

“We’re glad to be able to offer at least table and chairs for guests,” said Contreras.

While not a full reopen, Contreras says is a step towards normalcy.

“Being that there’s not going to be table service, it’s not going to be a hundred percent normal, but it is going to be a little bit more than what we’re experiencing now,” said Contreras.

Governor Edwards hoped to begin phase one of reopening the state, but Louisiana doesn’t meet federal guidelines. Edwards says in order to begin, there must be consistent decreases in both new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. With three regions of the state still seeing increases, Edwards says the state isn’t ready.

“If we move too quickly, that won’t be good for public health or for the economy and we’d end up having to slam on the breaks and then actually go back to more restrictions,” said Edwards.

Because of current restrictions, like many restaurants, El Gato Negro operates as to-go only. Contreras says the restaurant is adapting as changes happen and welcomes the day when the most important orders come from customers.

“It’s definitely smoothing into a transition to reopening for dinning,” said Contreras.

Also included in the changes beginning Friday, stores inside malls will be able to offer curbside pickup and employees of businesses that interact with the public must wear face masks.

