NEW ORLEANS — It's a busy week for restaurants as they prepare to serve customers indoors for the first time in about two months. If you plan on dining out this weekend, expect to see tables spaced out 10 feet apart, without a maximum of ten seats per table.

Owner of Lakeview Harbor Shawn Toups already has his tables laid out and ready to seat customers Saturday.

"I think it'll be steady. I think some people want to get out the house and do things," Toups said.

The state enters into Phase One of reopening Friday, while New Orleans enters into Phase One Saturday. Restaurants can only serve 25 percent of their capacity. In New Orleans, restaurants must take reservations that include a name and phone number. If someone walks in, they will need to leave their name and number as well. This is for contact tracing purposed.

Just because businesses can reopen, doesn't mean all will. Downtown, Kyle Brechtel with Copper Vine is still deciding if he will reopen this weekend for inside dining. He plans to have a decision made by Wednesday.

"We're putting everything in place in terms of relaying out the restaurant to abide by social distancing, we have everything we need to reopen, it's more about is our team ready to reopen," Brechtel said.

The Louisiana Department of Health issued guidelines for restaurant workers. That includes checking their temperature everyday, wearing masks, and wearing gloves that are replaced between each customer interaction.

"What we've basically been doing the last few days is getting supplies; bleach, sanitizer," Toups said.

Brechtel is also over the Walk-Ons in Metairie that at 25 percent capacity, has space to seat 100 customers.

"That's a large location," he said.

It's a busy week for these restaurant heads to make sure they can reopen safely this weekend.