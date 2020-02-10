Saints ask New Orleans to allow fans for home games; 25% capacity would be 18,500 people

The Superdome was exempt from the 3.1 decision because of its more than 74,000 fan capacity. At 25%, the number the Saints want, it would mean about 18,500 fans.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints organization is asking the city to allow more fans at home games, according to a notice sent out to season ticket holders Friday.

"Following our successful test of our VenueShield health and safety plan last weekend, we formally requested that Mayor Cantrell's office join Governor Edwards in approving our hosting fans with a limited capacity of approximately 25% beginning with our next home game against the L.A. Chargers on October 12th," the letter to fans said.

The team has not received approval as of Friday, but officials say they are "optimistic" an agreement will be reached because of the state's low coronavirus rate and the safety procedures in place at the Superdome.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Thursday that Phase 3.1 would begin this weekend for the city, allowing some businesses to increase capacity and allowing bars to sell to-go drinks.

But the Superdome doesn't qualify because of its more than 74,000 fan capacity. At 25%, the number the Saints want, it would mean about 18,500 fans would be allowed into the stadium.

That many fans would be more than 24 times the number allowed in last weekend during a 750-fan trial run of the Dome's coronavirus testing procedure.

Those 750 fans were family members of players and officials.

In September, season ticket holders were told their seats would be put on a rotation schedule when fans are allowed back into the games.

Saints officials told ticketholders to watch for an email early next week with an update on the status of in-person home games.

