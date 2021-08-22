Saints fans grow concern as first home game approaches with vaccine mandate in place

"We were thinking that because of the vaccine mandate that it would be a safe place to be," Owens said.

NEW ORLEANS — Come Monday you can expect to see hundreds of Saints fans filing into the Caesars Superdome for the first preseason game of the 2021 season.

The City of New Orleans is allowing the game to be at full capacity, with Citywide COVID safety regulations in place.

But they're also giving fans the chance to get the shot on the spot and then head into the game, concerning some Saints Fans.

"I couldn't believe it. I thought the inmates were running the asylum," said Saints Super Fan, Darryl Owens.

Owens is one of those concerned fans.

She said she was excited to be a season tickets holder this season until she received a notice about the Superdome's game day COVID-19 safety regulations.

"We were thinking that because of the vaccine mandate that it would be a safe place to be," Owens said.

Last week the city announced that anyone entering a bar, restaurant, or indoor venue will have to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

But, the Saints organization will not be requiring full vaccination for entry.

"I am actually not concerned about it," said Mayor Latoya Cantrell at an NOPD press conference on Friday.

Due to the surge in COVID cases, Mayor Cantrell ordered the mandate on Monday, Aug. 16 with enforcement starting the day of the game.

"We're prepared, all the guidelines that they have in place, or steps that they've put in place to adhere to the guidelines we're very grateful for. They're being innovative in their approach, even setting up vaccine sites, I'm told," said Mayor Cantrell.

In partnership with Ochsner health, there will be two vaccination spots for fans to get the shot then head into the game, no proof of a negative COVID test is needed.

"Is it a hundred percent perfect, like many things in this pandemic, no but it's a step in the right direction," said Dr. Ben Springgate, LSU School of Medicine.

For large events, the CDC recommends proof of a negative COVID test or proof of full vaccination to enter.

With 45 years in the medical field, Owens says there's no way a fan, who gets the prick at the game, would be fully vaccinated.

"People are not aware of what they're going to be presented with when they go to the Dome, unvaccinated people or people that have not had a test," she said.

Owens says since she's been vaccinated that she will likely attend the game Monday night.

But, she remains concerned.

"I don't want to get sick I don't want my friends to get sick," Owens said.

Regardless of vaccination status, you must wear a mask inside the dome.

The Saints will honor ticket refunds this season.