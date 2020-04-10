Saints fullback Michael Burton re-tests negative for COVID, Detroit game will proceed, sources say

Saturday, on the eve of the team's game four matchup against the Detroit Lions, Burton's COVID-19 test returned a positive result, throwing the game into doubt.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints fullback Michael Burton does not have coronavirus, according to multiple sources.

Saturday, on the eve of the team's game four matchup against the Detroit Lions, Burton's COVID-19 test returned a positive result, throwing the game into doubt.

But a re-test Sunday morning came back positive, according to sources. All of the players who were in contact with Burton on the flight to Detroit also tested negative.

Two more positive COVID-19 tests in Titans organization https://t.co/tuyneZKwNR — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 4, 2020

After a long night for the #Saints and FB Michael Burton, his sample came back as a false positive. In the words of one source, “Everything that should have happened, did happen, protocol-wise.” The #Lions-#Saints game is on. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2020

The positive test of the Saints player came back as negative on rerun per source. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) October 4, 2020

Burton marks the fourth false-positive tests the Saints have seen since the team's training camp started in August.

Already, several NFL games have been canceled or postponed because of coronavirus. None of those have involved New Orleans.

The Tennessee Titans reportedly have several players out with COVID-19, pushing their week four game to week seven and throwing their week five game in jeopardy. New England's Cam Newton returned a positive test Saturday as well, postponing the Patriots-CHiefs game by several days.

Both the Saints and the Lions are 1-2 going into their matchup Sunday,. Kickoff is at noon.

