NEW ORLEANS — Kids who are part of their school band can't perform together right now, at least not in person. One New Orleans school found a way to still make music as a band.

"We still got to record our songs and put them together which is the best part about it," said 8th-grade violinist Samuel Kyle.

He's part of the studio band at St. Paul's Episcopal School. They've been practicing all year for their big show, Jazz Jam.

"Several hundred people come too. It's a dinner theater show, and these kids have been working hard all year," said the Studio Band Director Steven Thompson.

They were forced to cancel it, but they weren't forced to stop playing.

"They said they still wanted to play and I said well let's do this, let's take the music to the people this time and share it that way," Thompson said.

He found a way to still bring their music to life for an audience. Each member records their part at home and Thompson puts them together.

"I take all those video clips, I mash it all together," he said.

They just finished the first of several songs that you can watch on YouTube. They'll be releasing over the next few weeks.

"I think it will be something we'll all remember.. that time you filmed yourself playing," said 5th-grade drummer Carolina Plaia.

Thompson said they're starting a band alum program so those students who are leaving the school, can come back next year to perform in the shows they're missing out on.

