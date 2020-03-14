NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Public Schools, charter schools and local agencies are working together to help feed school students during the prolonged school closure because of coronavirus concerns.

The efforts have resulted in a city-wide child nutrition program that started March 23, offering community feeding locations open to anyone younger than 18. Meals are available on Monday's and Wednesdays.

“We are proud to let the public know that our charter school leaders are moving quickly to support children in this time of crisis by offering food service as soon as Monday in some locations across the city. “ said Dr. Henderson Lewis Jr., Superintendent of NOLA-PS, “They are showcasing exceptional leadership and ingenuity during this time of need.”

Here is a list of schools that will be community feeding locations, including their addresses and hours of operation.

(For a statewide list of schools operating meal services, click here)

Note: Beginning March 30, meals are available for pick up on Mondays and Wednesday only. Meals for two days will be provided Monday and meals for Wednesday will be provided Friday.

RELATED: School meal locations, parish by parish, during coronavirus break

Esperanza — 4407 S Carrollton Ave New Orleans, LA 70119 — will be serving food from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Foundation Prep — 3121 St. Bernard Ave New Orleans, LA 70119 — will be serving food from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Harriet Tubman Charter School — 2013 General Meyer New Orleans, LA 70114 — will be serving food from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Lafayette Academy Extension — 3201 Live Oak St New Orleans, LA 70118 — will be serving food from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Morris Jeff Community School — 211 S Lopez St New Orleans, LA 70119 — will be serving food from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Paul Habans Charter School — 3501 Seine StNew Orleans, LA 70114 — will be serving food from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Pierre A Capdau Charter School At Avery Alexander — 5800 St. Roch Ave New Orleans, LA 70122 — will be serving food from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

ReNEW Dolores T. Aaron — 10200 Curran Blvd New Orleans, LA 70127 — will be serving food from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

ReNEW Schaumburg — 9501 Grant St New Orleans, LA 70127 — will be serving food from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

St. Dominic School — 6326 Memphis St New Orleans, LA 70124 — will be serving food from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Audubon Charter School — 428 Broadway St New Orleans, LA 70118 — will be serving food from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Akili Academy — 3811 N. Galvez St. New Orleans, LA 70117 — will serve food from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Abramson Sci Academy — 5552 Read Blvd New Orleans, LA 70127 — will be serving food from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Alice Harte — 5300 Berkley Dr New Orleans, LA 70131 — will serve food from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

ARISE Academy — 3819 St. Claude Ave., New Orleans LA 70117 — will serve food from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

G.W. Carver — 3059 Higgins Blvd New Orleans, LA 70126 — will serve food from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

ENCORE — 2518 Arts St New Orleans, LA 70117 — will serve food from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Homer Plessy — 721 St. Philip St New Orleans, LA 70116 — will serve food from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

KIPP Central City Academy — 2514 Third St. New Orleans, LA 70113 — will serve food from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

KIPP Morial — 7701 Grant St New Orleans, LA 70126 — will serve food from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Landry-Walker — 1200 L B Landry Ave New Orleans, 70114 — will serve food from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Livingston — 7301 Dwyer Rd, New Orleans LA 70126 — will serve food from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

McDonogh 35 — 4000 Cadillac St. New Orleans, 70122 — will serve food from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Mildred Osborne — 6701 Curran Blvd New Orleans LA 70126 — will serve food from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sarah T. Reed HS — 5316 Michoud Blvd New Orleans LA 70129 — will serve food from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sophie B. Wright — 1426 Napoleon Ave New Orleans LA 70115 — will serve food from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Meals for the weekday (5 days) are available Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon at the above locations.

Students over 18 that are enrolled in public K-12 schools, including students with disabilities through age 22, are also eligible for free meals at open sites.

From Monday, March 16 to March 25, approximately 135,000 meals and counting have been served to students in Orleans Parish, according to school officials.

Eligible families who are unable to access food resources this week should call United Way’s 211 information system which has the latest information about finding the Second Harvest food pantry nearest you. If you’re in Orleans Parish, dial 211 for assistance

